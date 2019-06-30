A-Town Get Down remembers former SCAD student

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Dozens of people got down on the dance floor on Saturday for a great cause.
A-Town Get Down was held at the American Legion Post 135 in Savannah
It's a fundraiser that was started in 2010 in memory of a former SCAD student, who was tragically killed in a car accident.
Alex Townsend was not only a student at SCAD, but he was also an artist and a musician. After he passed away his parents decided to hold a music and art festival in his honor.
Alex’s parents both say the reason the fundraiser is called A-town Get Down is because it was Alex’s nickname.
“One reason that we have continued doing this every year and are so glad that Savannah could do it this year at the smaller level, is because Savannah’s loyalty and spirit relates to people like myself who don’t live here, but would like to make a difference here, they give you that love right back and they invite you right back in,” said Tom and Jeanne Townsend.
The funds raised tonight go directly to children who do not have access to arts education which has been their mission.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.