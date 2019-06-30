Candlelight vigil held for Statesboro shooting victim

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) -It’s been a week and one day since a 16-year-old was shot and killed at a park in Statesboro.
Hundreds returned to Luetta Moore Park on Saturday for a candlelight vigil where the shooting happened to honor James Mikell, Jr., or simply Junior as his family called him.
“I know this is a hurtful time," said Jonathan McCullom, the Mayor of Statesboro. " It’s heart breaking. It is heart breaking. None of us ever want to see anything happen to our children, but what we have to look at is look at what this young brother has done. He has brought an awareness that we’ve got to do something to change this and it’s on us to do it.”
The family and parents were present, but were too grief-stricken to speak. After Mikell was shot, those in the community were stunned.
“I’m a long time native of Statesboro," said Jacq Robinson Johnson. "You don’t really hear too much about things like this.”
Together the community lit candles and released balloons and ended with a prayer.
“We wanted to get back together, because of course we are a community that normally is of love and we try to share in our brothers and sisters sorrow and their time of need," said Robinson Johnson. "With me being a funeral director, when I heard of this, I wanted to reach out to be a support for the youth in the community.”
This case is still being investigated and no arrests have been made.
If you know anything about the shooting, you’re asked to call Statesboro Police.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.