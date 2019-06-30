Chatham County Commission approves 2020 budget

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Chatham County Commissioners approved the fiscal year 2020 budget and millage rate on Friday during their meeting.
Commissioners approved an 11.543 millage rate for the general fund. While the mileage rate is the same as last year, the rate is an increase over the last budget cycle.
The millage rate for the Chatham Area Transit Authority will be the same as last year with a rate of 1.15 mills. Commissioners also approved a rollback rate for the unincorporated areas of the county.
The $203 million budget was revised from its original presentation including adding $15,000 for the district attorneys office. Over $50,000 for the public defenders office, and $100,000 for the Greenbriar Children’s Program and money towards a few other establishments in the city. An amount equal to the budget additions was subtracted from the contingency line item, making the budget total the same as previously discussed. A talker during the meeting was staffing and funding for the public defenders office.
“One thing I know we need to do is we need to encourage the public defenders office to actually fill up some of those other slots that haven’t been filled as well," said James Jones, with Chatham County Commission. "We need to really take a hard core look at what we are doing because I understand she said we have 21,000 cases that are in limbo but I think a lot of the problem is on the public defenders side as well.”
The public defenders office will received funding for an additional attorney in this next budget and the commission also plans to meet with the DA over the next few weeks.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.