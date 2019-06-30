Healthy Laughter comedy tour uses laughs to raise health awareness

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Using laughs to raise awareness to your health: that is what the Healthy Laughter Comedy show is all about.
They use family-friendly stand-up comedy to draw awareness to health issues and disparities facing every day Americans.
They target some of the most health-challenged regions, offering a good time in exchange for participation in free health care screenings. They brought that show to Savannah on Saturday.
“We’re just trying to educate the community on end stage renal disease and how to avoid being on dialysis by taking care of your hypertension and diabetes,” said Michelle Williams, with Davita Dialysis.
The show featured Savannah's own award-winning comedian Akintunde.
He has been featured on BET, TBN, and TBS.
