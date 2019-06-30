The heat cranks up this week!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s warm this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s and “feels like” temperatures in the mid 90s. There are only a couple of showers out there, so most of us will miss out on any brief rain cooled air. Convection subsides this evening, with temperatures falling to the low to mid 70s for our Monday morning commute.
Tybee Island Tides: 7.92' 7:04PM | 0.17' 1:42AM | 6.50' 7:30AM | -0.46’ 1:48 PM
Monday will be a hotter than this weekend, signaling things to come for the rest of the week. Highs top out in the mid 90s Monday afternoon with heat index values near 100 degrees. The atmosphere will be able to support a few showers, but again, most of us miss out on the rain.
Upper 90s are likely Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon, with heat index values capable of reaching 105 to 108 on Wednesday afternoon. This is just below the criteria for a heat advisory for this time of the year, but that doesn’t mask the importance of staying cool and hydrated.
Our weather will still be warm for the Fourth of July, just not quite as hot. Highs top out in the mid 90s, with isolated showers and a thunderstorm or two in the afternoon. Most firework shows should go on as planned!
The tropics remain quiet, no development is expected over the next 5 days.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
