Savannah Bananas are South Division Champions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Saturday night the Savannah Bananas visited the Lexington County Blowfish and left with a 6-0 win.
That win boosted the Bananas to a 17-8 overall record and a five-game winning streak; enough to boost them over their rival, the Macon Bacon and put them back atop the South Region standings in the Coastal Plain League.
That means the Bananas clenched the first half of the season, enough to crown them back-to-back South Division Champions; guaranteeing a home playoff game on August 4.
Savannah is on a five game winning streak, 6-4 in their last ten games with a 0.680 winning percentage.
The Bananas are back in action Monday, July 1, visiting the Florence RedWolves. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m.
Their playoff ticket wait-list can be found here.
