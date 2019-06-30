Summer camp students celebrate Summer Bonanza

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Summer camp students were able to get a combination of fun and education at the annual event at the Memorial Medical Center Education Auditorium.
Students were able to meet with many of our community leaders including elected officials, business leaders, judges, and members of the clergy as part of Summer Bonanza Mentor For A Day.
“We have certain objectives that they must meet and they must learn to follow and we don’t take no for an answer,” said Dr. Priscilla D. Thomas, the founder of Summer Bonanza.
Previous events have included a science program along with lessons in character, manners and table etiquette.
