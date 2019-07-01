Chatham Area Transit announces Independence Day schedule

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Chatham Area Transit (CAT) has announced that they will operate on a holiday schedule for the Fourth of July holiday.
Administrative offices will be closed but the ticket window at the Joe Murray Rivers, Jr. Intermodal Transit Center at 610 W. Oglethorpe Avenue will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Below is the holdiay schedule hours for individual routes:
- 3 West Chatham: 8 a.m. to 7:55 p.m.
- 3B Augusta Ave/Garden City/Hudson Hill: 5:45 a.m. to 7:55 p.m.
- 4 Barnard: 6 a.m. to 8:45 p.m.
- 6 Crosstown: 6:45 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- 10 East Savannah: 5:55 a.m. to 8:25 p.m.
- 11 Candler: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- 12 Henry: 6:26 a.m. to 10:12 p.m.
- 14 Abercorn: 6 a.m. to 9:55 p.m.
- 17 Silk Hope: 6 a.m. to 10:04 p.m.
- 20 Skidaway Island/Coffee Bluff: no service
- 25 MLK/Westlake: 5:30 a.m. to 10:15 p.m.
- 27 Waters: 6 a.m. to 7:51 p.m.
- 28 Waters: 6:30 a.m. to 8:50 p.m.
- 29 W. Gwinnett/Cloverdale: 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- 31 Skidaway/Sandfly: 6:30 a.m. to 8:07 p.m.
- 100X Airport Express: 8 a.m. to 5:55 p.m.
- Dot Express Shuttle: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Senior Circulator: no service
- SSU Campus Shuttle: no service
The ferry will operate on a regular schedule from 7 a.m. to 12:20 a.m. Reservations will also be taken for the paratransit service. Call (912) 354-6900 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for more information.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.