Cranking Up The Heat This Week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a couple clouds, it’s warm and muggy this morning. Temperatures are in the mid and upper 70s, with elevated humidity.
The forecast remains dry this morning. Isolated thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and early evening, with high temperatures peaking in the mid and upper 90s. It’ll feel even hotter, hotter than 102°, in many spots.
Avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest time of day; between 1 and 5 p.m. Also, find some shade if outside and drink plenty of water.
The forecast remains hot through the remainder of the work-week; temperatures peaking in the mid to upper 90s each afternoon. Isolated storms re possible, followed by an increase in moisture and chance of rain this weekend – scattered storms are possible Saturday and Sunday.
