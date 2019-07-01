Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 7-1-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -An inland trough of low pressure will continue Tuesday into the weekend. High pressure dominates the upper levels so our rain chances will be low and mainly in the afternoon/evenings. Tonight will be mostly clear and warm, lows 74-78. Tuesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a 20% chance for afternoon showers, highs 95-100 with many feels like temps over 105. Tuesday night will be mostly clear with any showers ending early, lows 74-78. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for afternoon showers, highs in the upper 90s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for afternoon showers and storms. Most rain chances end by 9m so fireworks appear to be okay. highs in the mid 90s. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for afternoon showers and storm, highs in the mid 90s. Partly to mostly cloudy this weekend with a 40% chance for mainly afternoon showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s. The tropics are still very quiet and NO tropical development is expected in the next 5 days.