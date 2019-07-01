Ga. Supreme Court orders review of 2013 Brunswick slain baby case

GLYNN CO., Ga. (WTOC) - The Supreme Court of Georgia has ordered a lower court to review the case of a teenager whose failed robbery attempt resulted in him fatally shooting a baby in the face in Glynn County in 2013.
The review was ordered on Friday, June 28, per De’Marquise Kareem Elkins’ claim that he had ineffective counsel.
In 2013, Elkins was convicted of murder and other charges in connection with the shooting death of 13-month-old Antonio Santiago and the shooting of the baby’s mother, Sherry West, as well as the shooting ten days earlier of Pastor Wilfredo Calix-Flores behind his church. Elkins was 17 years old at the time he was sentenced to life without parole plus 125 years.
The state Supreme Court ruled in 2016 that it’s unconstitutional in most circumstances to sentence a minor to life without parole. Based on that, Elkins filed a motion for a new trial that was denied without a hearing. The state Supreme Court says his motion should have been granted a hearing.
