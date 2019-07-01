Getting familiar with Georgia’s firework laws

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -If you are planning to set off fireworks this Fourth of July, you need to make sure you are up to date on Georgia’s Firework laws.
As of July 1st of 2018, you can only set off Fireworks between 10 a-m and 11:59 p-m.
Local authorities have the option to restrict the use of fireworks at certain times, as part of a general noise ordinance.
It is illegal to use fireworks within 100 yards of a potential hazard like a gas station, refinery, electric substation or a hospital.
Also, please make sure to be familiar with your community before setting off fireworks. The sounds associated with fireworks often distress and trigger former and active duty military members suffering frompost-traumatic stress disorder. Be sure to establish a clear form of communication before enjoying the fun and celebrating the nation’s independence.
