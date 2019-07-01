Woman charged with 31 counts of cruelty to animals

CANDLER CO, Ga. (WTOC) -An indictment handed down by the Candler County Superior Court charged one woman with aggravated cruelty to animals and 31 counts of cruelty to animals on Monday.
Angela Powell was arrested in January for the living conditions of almost 170 dogs in two Georgia counties.
Powell spoke with WTOC off camera shortly after she was arrested. She said that some of this problem happened from a family dispute over a Montgomery County property, and she had to move the dogs to a small piece of land. She also moved many of them to property in Candler County.
Candler County Sheriff John Miles says he’s never seen an animal case this large and this extreme.
“Muddy, feces-covered dogs. We saw one dog that was deceased and being eaten by other dogs,” Sheriff Miles said.
