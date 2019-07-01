New superintendent tours Beaufort County schools

BEAUFORT CO, Sc. (WTOC) - The new superintendent for the Beaufort County School District was able to visit three of the 30 plus schools in the area on Monday.
Dr. Frank Rodriguez comes to the lowcountry by way of Palm County Beach in Florida. He took his time, visiting St. Helena Elementary, Robert Smalls International Academy, and Hilton Head Island IB Elementary School. He visited with the people that he says are the most important part of his job: the children.
“That was really the focus of what I wanted to see today," said Dr. Rodriguez. "To get a chance to see the kids in our interaction as a system with the students that were privileged to serve.”
The students aren’t the only ones excited to have new leadership. Dr. Sarah Owen, principal of Hilton Head Island Elementary, says this is a big deal.
“Dr. Rodriguez is going to be a great fit for us he has a lot of experience he’s worked with schools and school districts with comparable demographics, and so he knows the challenges that we face," said Dr. Owen. "I think he’s going to have a lot of expertise and insight and knowledge to share with us.”
Rodriguez says he plans on communicating with the people in Beaufort County before he makes any big decisions.
“But I need to make sure I communicate with our teacher with our administrators for the district staff and even with our parents and the community that we serve. Right? So make sure that whatever changes we make are the right changes for improvement in our system,” Dr. Rodriguez said.
Principal Owens said she feels confident in Dr. Rodriguez’s belief for the school system because his own children will be enrolled in it.
