Officials say alcohol may be a factor after Clemson student dies falling off roof Sunday

CLEMSON, SC (WMBF) - Police are investigating the death of a Clemson University student who fell off a roof Sunday morning.
The 20-year-old’s body was found around 12:45 a.m. lying on the ground outside a home on Old Greenville Highway, police wrote in a statement sent to WYFF and shared with WMBF.
Officials later identified 20-year-old Clemson student Thomas Few as the victim.
According to the release, the victim was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Clemson City police say they do not suspect foul play in the incident.
Alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the student’s death, police said.
The coroner said an autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.
