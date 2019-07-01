Savannah Wind Symphoney honors military at annual concert

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Savannah Wind Symphony honored active military members and veterans at their 41st annual Patriotic Concert on Saturday.
It was held at the Fine Arts Auditorium at Georgia Southern's Armstrong Campus.
The Master of Ceremonies is someone you may recognize if you’re a long time WTOC viewer: Bill Cathcart.
His favorite part of the patriotic concert was the concluding number, “Stars and Stripes Forever.”
WTOC caught up with a veteran after the concert to ask him how it feels to be honored.
“It feels really good," said Richard Halperin. "Because when we came back from Vietnam they weren’t too happy about us. It took them 10 years to finally realize that we fought for like 60,000 lives.”
The Fort Stewart 3rd Infantry Division’s Honor Guard presented the nation’s colors to open the concert.
