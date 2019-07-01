SCDOT prohibits interstate highway lane closures ahead of Fourth of July travel period

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - SCDOT has prohibited lane closures on interstate highways for non-emergency highway work during the Fourth of July holiday travel period.
SCDOT is doing this to help holiday travelers and these restrictions will begin 6 a.m. July 3 and will end at 10 p.m. on July 5.
SCDOT reminds motorists to stay alert and use caution while traveling on South Carolina roadways.
Travelers can keep up with road conditions by using SCDOT’s 511 system which provides real-time traffic information on all South Carolina interstate highways and some of the highways along the coast.
