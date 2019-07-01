Search underway for 6-year-old child in Chattahoochee River

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A search is underway at the Chattahoochee River after a 6-year-old boy reportedly fell in.
According to Columbus Fire Marshal Ricky Shores, Columbus Fire and EMS are searching for a 6-year-old male in the Chattahoochee River after witnesses say the child fell in the river while on the rocks at approximately 7:00 p.m.
The child was last seen in the water in front of the Synovus Building on Bay Ave. in Columbus.
One of the first things responders did was contact Georgia Power and get them to close the dam, lowering the amount of water flowing into the swift river.
Chief Marshal Shores says once it gets too dark out, the waters can become unsafe for divers and the search had to be called off for the night. The search has since resumed before sunrise once it was light enough outside.
This is a developing story. Keep with News Leader 9 on air and online for the latest updates.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.