Tigers officially join SIAC Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As the calendar turns to July 1 on Monday, it also signals the official start of a new chapter for Savannah State.
The Tigers’ first official day back as members of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and NCAA’s Division II is today, ending a 19-year hiatus.
Savannah State competed in the SIAC from 1968-2000, winning 10 conference titles, before moving to Division I. Now back in the conference, SSU is the SIAC’s 15th member and sixth from the state of Georgia.
