Beaufort’s Richard V. Woods Memorial Bridge showcasing enormous American Flag

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - The City of Beaufort is already showing off its patriotic pride. The Richard V. Woods Memorial Bridge is showcasing a salute to our nation this Fourth of July holiday.
People heading in and out of Beaufort this week will have a special surprise if they take the Woods Memorial Bridge. Not only is it patriotic - it’s historic.
The state of South Carolina has never allowed an American Flag to be hung from a bridge. Now, Beaufort can hold that honor. State Representative Shannon Erickson was able to get the concept approved by the state, which has now been brought to life for drivers, boaters, and kayakers.
The City of Beaufort Fire Department helped install the flag this week, saying it was an honor to be included.
“It meant a lot to give a nice view of the bridge to the tourists and drivers and visitors along the waterfront for the Fourth of July."
The flag, which was made in the USA, hangs at 15 by 25 feet - five times bigger than the average size flag used in homes. It is scheduled to stay on the bridge through the holiday weekend, so be sure to keep an eye out if you’re driving along the river.
