GBI investigating use of force incident involving Baxley police officer

BAXLEY, Ga. (WTOC) - An investigation into an incident involving use of force is underway in Appling County.
On Sunday, June 16, an officer with the Baxley Police Department arrested a 16-year-old boy on charges related to an assault incident at a local business. The officer transported the juvenile to the Appling County Jail on charges related to the assault.
Once at the jail, the GBI says the boy was non-compliant while the officer, Lt. Jones, attempted to get him out of the patrol car. Once the juvenile - who was handcuffed in the front - was under control, GBI agents say Lt. Jones used unnecessary force when he struck the boy several times and then choked him to unconsciousness.
Lt. Jones was arrested on July 2 for charges of battery, cruelty to children in the first degree, and aggravated assault.
The arrest has shocked many in the community. Some say Jones has served Baxley for decades and they can’t believe he would do anything that wasn’t justified.
Wadis Dubberly was in shock when he heard of Jones’ arrest.
“I thought to myself, ‘there’s got to be more to this.’ There’s two sides to every story. There’s got to be more than just him abusing a child."
Dubberly says he still has faith in Jones and his reputation.
“I know John and trust him around my own kids. I just don’t understand it,” he said.
We spoke with Baxley’s mayor and city manager. They declined commenting on the specifics of the case, only to confirm that Jones will be on administrative leave pending the investigation.
The GBI is handling the investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Baxley Police Department at 912.367.8305 or the GBI Region 4 office at 912.389.4103.
