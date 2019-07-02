WTOC gives viewers a “Morning Break,” new hour of local daytime TV

WTOC is the Gray Television-owned CBS affiliate in Savannah, Georgia, servicing 20 counties in the South Georgia Coastal Empire and three counties in the South Carolina Lowcountry. WTOC was the first television station to sign on in the market with call letters that stand for Welcome To Our City. Its dedication to delivering “THE” News and First Alert Weather along with its commitment to community has established WTOC as the dominant leader in the market.