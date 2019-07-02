WTOC gives viewers a “Morning Break,” new hour of local daytime TV

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Monday, Sept. 16 at 9 am, WTOC will premiere a new hour of local daytime television with the series “Morning Break."
This fresh and informative live hour features today’s news along with topics that make the most out of southern and coastal living.
The new series, anchored by Cyreia Sandlin, Ken Griner and Tim Guidera, will also include expert advice in a variety of topics such as cooking, home improvement, travel, health and more.
“Morning Break” is just the next natural evolution in WTOC’s 65 years of covering and serving our communities.
"This hour of television will be a great showcase of all stories, people and events that make living in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry so special,” Larry Silbermann, WTOC vice president and general manager, said.
WTOC News Director Bari Soash said, “We want to create something that we feel this community both wants and needs. A blend between news and information, engagement and entertainment. A place to talk openly about important issues in our community, and in our everyday lives.”
The “Morning Break” anchor team is eager to begin production on the new series.
Sandlin said, “This is an opportunity to do something that has never been done in this market before. I couldn’t be more thrilled.”
Griner added, “It’s exciting to create a whole new show. As a hometown guy, it lets us focus on what makes living here so great!”
Guidera assured viewers, “While ‘Mid-Morning Live’ has been a great vehicle to discuss community events, ‘Morning Break’ will take it a big step further. Instead of just telling you about a road race, we might just start training for it. ‘Morning Break’ will be a far more active show.”
Also included in ‘Morning Break’ will be featured content from WTOC’s lifestyle digital platform, Savannah Weekend, and viewer interaction through polls and social media.
“Morning Break” is one of the highlights to WTOC’s new daytime line-up beginning Monday, Sept. 16. On that date at 3 p.m., WTOC will also premiere back-to-back episodes of “25 Words or Less” hosted by Meredith Viera. This fun, celebrity-driven game show is based on the popular board game.
WTOC’s New Morning Line-up beginning Monday, Sept. 16:
- 4:30-7:00 a.m. - WTOC’s THE News at Daybreak
- 7:00-9:00 a.m. - CBS This Morning
- 9:00-10:00 a.m. - WTOC’s Morning Break
- 10:00-11:00 a.m. - Let’s Make a Deal
- 11:00-12:00 p.m. - Price is Right
- 12:00-12:30 p.m. - WTOC’s THE News at Noon
About WTOC:
WTOC is the Gray Television-owned CBS affiliate in Savannah, Georgia, servicing 20 counties in the South Georgia Coastal Empire and three counties in the South Carolina Lowcountry. WTOC was the first television station to sign on in the market with call letters that stand for Welcome To Our City. Its dedication to delivering “THE” News and First Alert Weather along with its commitment to community has established WTOC as the dominant leader in the market.
About Gray:
Gray currently owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 93 television markets, including the number-one rated television station in 68 markets and the first or second highest rated television station in 87 markets. Gray’s television stations cover approximately 24 percent of US television households and broadcast approximately 400 separate programming streams, including nearly 150 affiliates of the CBS/NBC/ABC/FOX networks. Gray also owns video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo-Raycom, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content. For further information, please visit www.gray.tv.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.