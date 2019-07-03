Colorado woman carjacked and beaten by man who mistook her car for his, police say

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A 21-year-old man in Colorado was arrested after police say he mistook a woman’s car for his then confronted and carjacked her, KKTV reports.
Ignacio Medina, 21, faces charges for robbery, assault and driving under the influence. He allegedly beat and carjacked a woman Friday who drives the same kind of car as he does, a white Scion TC.
The victim, who did not want to be identified, says she and a friend returned to a downtown Colorado Springs parking garage after a girls’ night out and found a group of people waiting at her car.
“I thought they were just drunk, and then, the man ran up and just started shouting at me, saying he paid cash for his car,” she said.
Cell phone video captured by the victim’s friend shows Medina yelling at the victim to give him his keys, while one woman in the group tells him to leave them alone and that the car doesn’t belong to him.
The victim can be heard telling the suspect to read her license plate.
“I obviously had my keys that unlocked my car, that turned on the car, and my license plate is from out of state. I kept pointing that out to all of them, and they still thought it was his car,” she said. “My baby’s stuff was in the car: his car seat, his toys... I had pink boxer gloves on my mirror. It’s just crazy... and his friends were hyping him up saying, ‘It is your car,’ and it wasn’t.”
According to arrest papers, when the woman and her friend tried to back out of their parking spot, Medina was able to pull the victim out of her car. Court documents say he and two other women hit her repeatedly in the face and head.
“Be able to protect yourself because it’s awful. It was a really tough situation to be in, and if I didn’t know how to defend myself, who knows what they would have done to me,” the victim said.
Investigators say Medina got in the car, drove off inside the parking garage and crashed into a wall and another car. He barely missed hitting a bystander, who had to jump out of the way.
Officers arrived on scene and arrested Medina near one of the parking garage elevators. At this time, it’s not clear if police have arrested or plan to arrest anyone else involved.
Police found Medina’s car later. It was parked in the same garage but one level above the victim’s car.
