Community Champions: Boys & Girls Club, Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Boys and Girls Clubs of America give young people direction while providing a service to the community with a safe place for kids to be.
Young people are filling summer days with fun and games at summer camp on Hilton Head Island, but as with anything at the Boys and Girls Club, it’s much more than fun and games.
“You have all the great youth development options - art, technology, the game room of course, the gym, field trips that don’t cost the families anything additional,” said Daniel Godsun, Program Director, Boys & Girls Club.
For eight weeks, the Boy and Girls Club of Hilton Head will be providing the same direction during a daily camp that comes from their after school program - giving 300 kids each day not only something to do, but something to think about.
“Studies show that if you are doing something in the summer, it’s more valuable. You lose so much if you don’t do anything in the summer,” said Kassie Wiedower, Director of Education, Boys and Girls Club, Hilton Head Island.
The Boys and Girls Club campers are able to participate in a variety of activities.
“We play on the playground, we compete in games in the game room, we do beads in the learning center,” said camper, Hala Brantley.
Each child can also choose from a variety of academic break-out sessions.
“We offer everything from reading for our Kindergarteners all the way up through high school age, doing SAT and ACT math prep.”
3D printing is the latest option to provide fun and information at the same time.
“I was talking to these kids and I was like, 'I would give anything just to have your chances as a kid. I would do it as a kid too, you know.”
The Community Champions at the Boys and Girls Club of Hilton Head are helping entire families by being a summer destination for island kids.
“First and foremost, it’s a safe place, and it’s a place where we’re going to make sure we instill and bring the message the parents already are setting of respect. The reality is, in America right now, both parents are working, and yes, we do have single parent families, or we have grandparents taking care of children. so we have all demographics that we cover.”
Families can sign campers up for single weeks or the whole eight-week summer program at the Boys & Girls Club. There is even a single-day option available.
