Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 7-3-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -An inland trough will persist through Sunday with increased rain chances. A cold front will approach the area and stall Monday into Wednesday. Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs 92-99. Feels like temps will be over 105 for most. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows 73-79. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs 89-95. Most rain chances will end by sunset but a few showers and storms will persist that may impact some firework celebrations. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s. Saturday and Sunday will see partly to mostly cloudy skies and a 40-50% chance for mainly afternoon showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s. The tropics remain quiet and No topical development is expected in the next 5 days.