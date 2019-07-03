Victim identified in Ellabell gas station shooting

ELLABELL, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a man is dead after a shooting incident took place at a convenience store in Ellabell on Wednesday.
Bryan County deputies responded to the Zip N Foods on Georgia Highway 204 in reference to an unresponsive man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, 39-year-old Kevin Jermaine Johnson, died at the scene.
GBI agents say a verbal dispute started in the parking lot of the gas station, which escalated to a physical altercation with a gun being drawn by 36-year-old Wandell Hills. Officials say Johnson, Hills, and 38-year-old Tavarus Brown continued the fight, which resulted in the gun being exchanged between Hills and Brown. Johnson was then shot multiple times outside the store before running inside the store, where he was shot several more times.
Hills and Brown got away from the scene but were later taken into custody by the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office.
Hills is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Brown is charged with party to the crime of murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Employees and customers are shocked and saddened that this happened. As she was leaving, employee Evelyn New says the victim and the suspects started arguing. As she was walking home, she heard shots a minute or so later. She says she saw Johnson there almost every day.
“He’s basically a good guy. We’d never had problems with him in the store before. They got in an argument and it got out of control,” New said.
Customers who say they knew the men say Johnson and Hills have had a longtime disagreement. While some said they worried about violence between the two, they didn’t expect it to happen in such a public place.
“We all usually take our problems ‘down the street’ so we don’t have everybody involved in it, so the fact it happened in the store was unbelievable,” New said.
The GBI is still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office at 912.653.3800, or the GBI’s Region 5 Office at 912.871.1121.
