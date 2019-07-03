Victim identified in Ellabell gas station shooting

GBI agents say a verbal dispute started in the parking lot of the gas station, which escalated to a physical altercation with a gun being drawn by 36-year-old Wandell Hills. Officials say Johnson, Hills, and 38-year-old Tavarus Brown continued the fight, which resulted in the gun being exchanged between Hills and Brown. Johnson was then shot multiple times outside the store before running inside the store, where he was shot several more times.