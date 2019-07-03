Hilton Head Island prepares for Fourth of July celebrations

“Yeah we got our Super Summer jams as we like to call, it we have it every Tuesday night with fireworks all summer, but on July fourth, we blow it out and celebrate the nations birthday!” said Cain. “We got a great firework show, a great band. These guys - there are seven of them. They’re a great big sound. Just them alone is fun, I mean it’s just fun fun fun, and then we got the bounce houses, the rock wall! So, we got something for everyone. It’s just a fun place to be.”