Hilton Head Island prepares for Fourth of July celebrations

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) -Thursday is Independence Day and celebrations are happening all over the Lowcountry, but only one of them is free!
For families that want to celebrate Independence Day with a beautiful view but don’t have access to private firework shows, the Island Recreational Center has a free, public show that fits the bill. They’ll also be donating the proceeds of all concession sales towards a good cause.
The event, which will start at five with fireworks at dark, is free to attend but organizers will sell food, drinks, and provide some activities. The proceeds from the sales will go directly back into the community by creating scholarships for kids that join recreational sports. The Summer Jams Fest will be at the Shelter Cove community park. Organizer Joe Cain says the rec center couldn’t be more excited to host the event.
“Yeah we got our Super Summer jams as we like to call, it we have it every Tuesday night with fireworks all summer, but on July fourth, we blow it out and celebrate the nations birthday!” said Cain. “We got a great firework show, a great band. These guys - there are seven of them. They’re a great big sound. Just them alone is fun, I mean it’s just fun fun fun, and then we got the bounce houses, the rock wall! So, we got something for everyone. It’s just a fun place to be.”
Cain says that the fireworks are far enough away from the harbor that they won’t be as loud as a normal show, providing a comfortable environment for those with sensitive ears.
As far as traffic goes, Captain Bob Bromage with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says you can expect the same level of traffic throughout the week that you would typically see on a Saturday during peak tourist season. He says there is so much movement this week that no matter where you are going, you can expect to see delays, slow travel times, and more officers and deputies on the roads as well as the beaches.
“Obviously, during the holiday weekend, we will be supplementing our beach patrol, road patrol patrol of the waterways, and of course at the special events; the fireworks,"
Major Bromage also asks that with the busier travel times, drivers stay alert and watch out for pedestrians who are also celebrating the holiday.
“General public safety is what we do, and of course, if we see someone on the road that’s clearly impaired, we will take action as we do every day," Bromage said.
Bromage recommends that before the celebrations start Thursday, you should figure out your ride ahead of time - whether that’s rideshare, designated drivers, or staying close to home.
