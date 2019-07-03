Investigation underway after car fire badly burns woman in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire Rescue is investigating a car fire that left a woman badly burned Tuesday night.
It happened at the intersection of Reynolds Street and Columbus Drive. Witnesses say a driver stopped at a red light, then the car burst into flames. The driver was able to get out despite her injuries.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but the police report shows how fast moving and scary it was. The victim told police she ‘didn’t know what happened,’ and, ‘it just exploded.’
Savannah Fire says the victim is suffering burns on over 50 percent of her body. She was transported to the Augusta Burn Center for treatment.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.