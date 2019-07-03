Former Chrysler CEO Lee Iacocca has died at age 94

He said a turning point in his career came in 1956, when he was assistant sales manager of the Philadelphia district office ranked last in Ford sales nationwide. Iacocca's devised a financing plan called "56 for 56," under which customers could buy a 1956 Ford for 20% down and payments of $56 a month for three years. The district's sales shot to the top, and Iacocca was quickly promoted to a national marketing job at company headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan.