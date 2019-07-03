National retailer teams up with Savannah charity to donate men’s suits

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dressing to impress a potential employer is something many know is important, but some can’t afford. A national retailer is teaming up with a Savannah charity to help close that gap.
Helping someone in Savannah land a new job could be as simple as donating an old suit. The confidence boost slipping into a new suit gives someone is something Bobby Jeffery, the formal wear manager at Savannah’s Men’s Wearhouse, sees every day.
“You have self-confidence when you put on a suit. Anybody that dresses up knows that as soon as you dress up, you feel good about yourself,” Jeffery said.
That’s essential when you’re headed to a job interview.
“You only have one opportunity to make a first impression, and if you’re not dressed for the job, then there’s a good chance you might not get it," Jeffery said.
Many at the Old Savannah City Mission wouldn’t be able to dress up without an annual suit and business clothing drive at Men’s Wearhouse.
“Oh, it’s tremendously important. You can imagine your first interview. Would you have gone in just a pair of jeans or a T-Shirt? So for them to be able to have a suit and a tie and a pair of slacks or a sport coat and a pair of slacks is just amazing for them. It really sets them apart," said Reginald Lee, Director of Programs, Old Savannah City Mission.
The two organizations are teaming up for the twelfth year to collect and give gently-used business attire to men and women who are looking for jobs.
“When you’re going into that job interview, you show that self-confidence, and that means a lot to an employer, especially for somebody that has a little bit of a disadvantage of trying to get back on their feet," Jeffery said.
Lee says those job seeks often get much more than a new outfit.
“It’s critically important because that sets their tone for the rest of their life that they can become employed, they can reunite kids, oftentimes pay child support, so being able to be employed and do the things that a dad is supposed to do is really a rewarding experience for them and for us,” Lee said.
Last year, locals donated 332 pieces of clothing.
You can take your donations to the Men’s Wearhouse on Abercorn Street until July 31.
