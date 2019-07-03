Savannah man says new procedure at Memorial Health saved his life

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man says a new procedure at Memorial Health saved his life last week.
Rob Goodman was at work last Tuesday when he began to have a stroke. Fortunately, Goodman says due to a new procedure, he was able to gain feeling in parts of his body after just one hour.
Doctors say when it comes to a stroke - time is of the essence. And if it wasn’t for Memorial now offering mechanical thrombectomy, Goodman would have had to have been flown to Jacksonville, Fla. for treatment.
He says he was at work last Tuesday when he began to lose feeling in parts of his body. After a few minutes, Goodman says he fell on the floor and a buddy called 911.
Once Goodman arrived at Memorial, doctors took X-rays of his head and neck. That's when they noticed Goodman had a blood clot in his neck.
Dr. Ryan O'Keeley was able to perform the thrombectomy, which means running a catheter through the body and using suction to remove the blood clot.
Within minutes of finishing the surgery, Goodman said he was able to talk again and move parts of his body.
"When you have a stroke, time is a key factor. Having this procedure here definitely saved my life,” Goodman said.
Doctors say every patient is different, but a stroke can have big impacts on the brain especially if left untreated for a long period of time.
Memorial started offering the thrombectomy surgery last month. Right now, the hospital says they are the only facility in our region which offers it.
