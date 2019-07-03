Savannah PD safely locates 1 of 2 missing persons

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Savannah Police say Bill Roberts has been safely located in Bryan County. Miconi is still missing.
The Savannah Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two separate missing persons.
Police say 62-year-old Gail Miconi was last seen in Savannah at the Extended Stay hotel, 5511 Abercorn St., about three months ago and last had contact with family members on May 12. She is about 5-foot-4, 130 lbs., and has strawberry blonde hair and brown eyes.
Also missing is 61-year-old William (Bill) Arthur Roberts. According to Savannah PD, Roberts left a residence on Arnold Street the morning of June 27 headed toward River Street. He was last seen in the River Street area getting into a greyish blue 2016-17 Toyota car with two heavy-set black males, supposedly headed to do construction cleanup in an unknown area. One of the men had short hair and the other had short dreads. Roberts is about 5-foot-9, 130 lbs., and has red/auburn hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information on either person is asked to call the Special Victims Unit at (912) 651-6742 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.
