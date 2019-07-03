Savannah PD safely locates 1 of 2 missing persons

Also missing is 61-year-old William (Bill) Arthur Roberts. According to Savannah PD, Roberts left a residence on Arnold Street the morning of June 27 headed toward River Street. He was last seen in the River Street area getting into a greyish blue 2016-17 Toyota car with two heavy-set black males, supposedly headed to do construction cleanup in an unknown area. One of the men had short hair and the other had short dreads. Roberts is about 5-foot-9, 130 lbs., and has red/auburn hair and hazel eyes.