Savannah Waterfront Association addresses changes to this year’s July 4 celebration

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Before you head down to River Street for the Fourth of July festivities, the Savannah Waterfront Association has a few things they want you to keep in mind.
Independence Day celebrations on River Street will start well before the annual fireworks show. The Savannah Waterfront Association says things will kick off Thursday afternoon around 4.
“We’ll have face painting for the kids. We’ll have some games and a lot of family-friendly events going on all day long,” said Victoria Smith, Executive Director, Savannah Waterfront Association.
This year, they’re happening in a different location.
"We are bringing the festivities back to Rousakis Plaza. We wanted to change it up again this year, so we’d like everyone to come up here,” Smith said.
Also new this year, the parking lots on River Street will be open for you to use, but Smith says if you’re planning to park along the water, you need to get downtown early.
“Make sure you get down here before 6 p.m. because the city will be closing down. Savannah PD will be closing down the streets at around 6:30.”
Of course, the night ends with fireworks on the river.
“Falcon Fireworks does an amazing job for us and always has, and the show’s going to be spectacular," Smith said.
Fireworks will start at 9:30. The Waterfront Association is also honoring military members with free VIP seating for the show. They managed to fill 300 seats in just days.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.