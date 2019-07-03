Savannah Weekend: Fourth of July celebrations in the Coastal Empire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The weekend starts Thursday for many, as Fourth of July festivities get in full swing across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
From the beach to River Street, there is something for everyone this weekend.
“It gives us an opportunity to invite everybody down; all the locals - we want all the locals on River Street. We’re going to have entertainment on the plaza, live entertainment on stage, some things happening for the kids, we’re going to have some beer booths on both ends of the plaza as well as some food vendors," said Brad Gibson, Savannah Waterfront Association. "This backdrop is amazing. We’re able to use the river, use the Westin, and use the beautiful landscape of River Street to be able to host this fireworks show. We want you to come down with your families, with your kids, and enjoy the street and enjoy the activities.”
Just across the river, you can join the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra at the Westin Savannah Harbor for the Swingin’ Savannah River Independence Day Celebration! Here’s what band members Jeremy Davis and Clay Johnson had to say.
“July Fourth at the Westin, the whole Fabulous Equinox Orchestra and our big swinging patriotic show, right on the harbor lawn. You walk out the backdoor of the hotel and see the beautiful green grass. The band is set up back to downtown Savannah," Davis said.
“We’ve been given this wonderful platform and it’s our responsibility to give back. The Fourth of July itself is a wonderful opportunity to do network raising funds for the companions, for heroes, raising awareness for companions for heroes. Please check it out," Johnson said.
If the beach is more your scene, then spend your Fourth of July on Tybee! The annual celebration on the beach culminates with Fireworks at the Pier around 9:15 p.m. Get there early, bring a chair and blanket, and enjoy the show!
Don’t forget to share your pictures with us! Use #wtocandme and #SavannahWeekend. We wish you a happy and safe Fourth of July!
