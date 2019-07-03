West Nile detected in Chatham County mosquito samples

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A sample of mosquitoes taken from the Savannah midtown area has tested positive for the West Nile Virus.
Chatham County Mosquito Control confirmed the presence of the virus after a routine collect and sample procedure. No humans have tested positive for the West Nile Virus in any of the areas along Georgia’s coast, including Chatham County. This is the first positive case of West Nile in the Chatham County mosquito population in 2019.
The virus is transmitted through the bite of the afflicted mosquito and can cause serious health complications.
“Most people who become infected won’t even show symptoms, but about 1 in 5 may develop a fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, Health Director of the Coastal Health District. “A small number of people may become seriously ill and could die from West Nile virus.”
The Coastal Health District encourages all Chatham County residents to be careful now that West Nile is circulating in the mosquito population.
“There are simple things we can all do to protect ourselves from mosquito bites and discourage mosquito breeding around our homes and yards,” said Dr. Davis.
Make sure to eliminate any standing water in your yard, which mosquitoes need for breeding. Clean out your gutters, remove leaves, and keep vegetation cut short to prevent landing sites for adult mosquitoes.
