Work completed on Bolton Street sewer line

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A massive brick-lined pipe gets a major upgrade that will help reduce flooding in downtown Savannah.
The Bolton Street sewer line is more than 150 years old, and in desperate need of some care.
For the past month, a contractor has been lining the pipe with a material that will extend the life of the structure at least another 50 years.
Multiple layers of a composite material, which includes felt, fiber glass and carbon fiber, now coats a 1,600-foot section of the pipeline.
Exposed ancient brick is now lined with the modern, sleek material that will help swiftly carry storm water out of Savannah’s neighborhoods.
“This surface here is a lot slicker than brick, so we increased our capacity...there will be more flow getting through the line," said Tom Cawthon, a Civil Engineer with the City’s Storm Water Department.
The material had to be cured, or heated, in place.
While that was going on water had to be diverted away from the 16-hundred foot long section of pipe.
That proved to be a problem when a long dry period finally gave way to several days of heavy rain right as the project was starting last month.
Cawthon said, “They got caught a little off guard. But after that first rain they brought in some more equipment and they were more prepared. Luckily we got it done. We had a few residents that were affected by it, and we’re working with those residents affected with Lanzo and we’re helping to make things right.”
Lanzo Companies assumed liability for collateral damage done by street flooding, including putting some residents in hotels while the damage was cleaned up.
Cawthon says Lanzo was a lower-cost option for the job, and gave the shortest timeline to completion.
Other aging, major arterial drain lines around the City are also being monitored, and will be repaired perhaps using the same method when needed.
The project was fully funded by the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax or SPLOST (SPLOST 6).
