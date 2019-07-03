25 years later: WALB remembers the Flood of ‘94

View this post on Instagram

From the Archives: This week kicks off the 25th anniversary of the Flood of ‘94. On June 30, 1994, Tropical Storm Alberto covered 200 miles, killed 31 people and left hundreds homeless. The deluge of rain flooded streets, ate away at homes, creeks and dams gave out and even bridges were out of sight. Check out our 25th anniversary story online and on air later today.