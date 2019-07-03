Afternoon showers likely on the 4th

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A few showers may develop overnight, but most of us will remain dry with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Fourth of July starts off dry, but it won’t be as hot as the past few days. Highs will be in the mid 90s vs near 100 degrees, even though it will still feel like the triple digits. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop after lunchtime and stick around into the evening. I believe most of our fireworks plans will go on without delay, but the ground may be wet for some! Even if your evening plans are delayed, we will dry out after sunset.