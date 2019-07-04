Bananas beat Mustangs for 7th straight victory

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Bananas celebrated Independence Day a day early and still had a Fourth of July party thousands of fans packed Grayson Stadium for.
The Bananas won their 7th straight game, taking down Martinsville 4-3 Wednesday night. Mike Williams crossed home on a wild pitch in the 7th to give Savannah the lead.
Jack Conlon allowed one run in three innings of his CPL debut, while the Banana bullpen stifled Martinsville over the final six innings.
Jake Sullivan went 2-3 from the dish and added a run as well. The Bananas will seek their 8th win Thursday night in Lexington County.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.