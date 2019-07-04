Body of missing man found in Lady’s Island

LADY’S ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Family members of 78-year-old David Sharp reported him missing Thursday morning from his Lucy Creek home in Lady’s Island.
Sharp’s family told officials they saw him last night before they went to bed, but could not find him when they woke up. They thought he may have gone out on his dock after they went to bed.
Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office searched the area around Sharp’s home and his dock, but weren’t able to find him. They called the helicopter in to assist with the search. Shortly after, the aviation unit found a human body submerged in the water close to Sharp’s dock.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources was notified, and responded with one of its boats. Officials recovered the body of an adult male, identified a short time later as David Sharp by the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office.
Officials say there are no indications of foul play at this time. A forensic autopsy will be performed Friday at the Medical University of South Carolina to determine the cause of death.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.