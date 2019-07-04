Dave Turley’s Thursday Weather Forecast 7-4-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -An inland surface lingers through Sunday. This will keep our chance for showers and storms. A cold front will approach the area Monday and stall to our south in to Thursday. Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs 91-97. The highest chance for rain will be west of I95 through 9pm. Rain chances will decrease tonight after 9pm, lows 73-79. Friday will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs 86-93. Saturday and Sunday will see a 50-60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s. No major changes into next week. Sun and clouds with scattered afternoon showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s. The tropics remain very quiet and NO tropical development is expected in the next 5 days.