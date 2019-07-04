Eagle football team doing right with community service

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern football has long run on one of the simplest mantras in the history of mantras.
Do right.
It was Erk Russell’s command of his team back then, and it’s safe to say it’s stuck with this current batch of Eagles.
The NCAA says Southern logged the most community service hours of any Division I football team in the country.
That stat won’t make any kind of mark on the scoreboard on a fall Saturday, but it is something that has head coach Chad Lunsford beaming with pride.
“We have people that reach out all the time and say, ‘Hey, can you get some guys?’ And man, our guys are so quick to say yes, I’ll do it," Lunsford says. "So I’m very proud of them. We put a lot of emphasis on servant leadership. We put a lot of emphasis on humility. And I think we’ve recruited a bunch of good kids that understand that it’s not about yourself. It’s about others.”
It wasn’t just the football team helping out around Statesboro. The Eagle baseball team actually led the school in community service, and women’s swimming and diving finished fourth in the country in their sport.
As an athletic department, Georgia Southern finished 12th in the nation in community service hours.
