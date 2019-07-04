Fourth of July brings large crowds to Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of beach-goers are claiming their spots on Tybee Island’s beach ahead of the big fireworks show Thursday night.
When it comes to crowd control and traffic flow, City Manager Shawn Gillen says one of their biggest concerns was being able to get emergency vehicles throughout any part of the island. He says Thursday alone, they will have nearly 40-50,000 people on the island. He says while they want people to have a good time, they also want everyone to remember the importance of safety.
“The real issue on the Fourth of July that becomes a real danger is when the fireworks are over, I could have 5, 6, 7,000 vehicles wanting to leave the island all at once on a two-lane highway, and that can only happen so fast," Gillen said.
The fireworks show starts at 9:15 p.m.
