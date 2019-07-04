Kids in Coastal Empire participate in ‘Touch a Truck’ event with firefighters, first responders

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-area kids got the chance to meet their real life heroes this Fourth of July.
Local firefighters and emergency responders were on-hand at the Walmart on Ogeechee Road Thursday afternoon for the “Touch a Truck” event. The children got to explore the emergency vehicles, meet local firefighters and policemen, and take pictures.
One local firefighter says he hopes to inspire kids in the community.
“It’s a very honorable profession. Maybe seeing us out here and talking with us, playing with the truck, it puts a little something in the back of their head, and they grow up and they say, 'hey you know, what maybe I am going to think about being a firefighter," said Joshua Kellogg, Firefighter, Chatham Emergency Services.
If you missed the event Thursday, you will have three more chances to take your little one to Touch a Truck. Friday, they’ll be at the Walmart on Northside Drive East in Statesboro from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, they’ll be at the Walmart on W. Oglethorpe Highway in Hinesville from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday, they’ll be at the Walmart on Pooler Parkway in Pooler from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
