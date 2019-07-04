Kids in Coastal Empire participate in ‘Touch a Truck’ event with firefighters, first responders

If you missed the event Thursday, you will have three more chances to take your little one to Touch a Truck. Friday, they’ll be at the Walmart on Northside Drive East in Statesboro from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, they’ll be at the Walmart on W. Oglethorpe Highway in Hinesville from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday, they’ll be at the Walmart on Pooler Parkway in Pooler from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.