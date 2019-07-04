The Kit Jones back home in South Georgia to begin restoration, preservation

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - Last week, a 60,000-pound boat was transported over land 544 miles from Biloxi, Mississippi to Darien, Georgia. That was just the start of the next phase for the 80-year-old Kit Jones.
“This is a new life for the Kit Jones, so I hope by it being over here, it’s going to be available for people to read the history, find out how many different things the Kit Jones actually did,” said Maxine Woolsey, whose husband captained the Kit Jones.
The wooden-hulled boat - commissioned in 1938 by RJ Reynolds to transport people and supplies to and from remote Sapelo Island - is back home in South Georgia to be restored, but really to have its remarkable history preserved.
“She was actually built on Sapelo Island here in McIntosh County with the timbers from the island and using the Geechee hands to build her,” said Davis Poole, CEO, The Friends of the Kit Jones LLC.
For eight decades, the boat served many educational and scientific purposes in several different places.
“The Kit Jones was connected to Sapelo Island where the University of Georgia started Marine Sciences as early as the 1950s. That included Dr. Eugene Odom, who later became a Nobel Prize winner,” said Gustav Paffenhofer, Professor of Oceanography, Skidaway Institute.
It also served Savannah at the Skidaway Island Institute of Oceanography.
“We took scientists from all around the United States and from different universities, and their research crews would be doing different things. Sometimes it would be biological sampling, sometimes it would be geological work with seismic profilers or bottom feeders,” said Paul Glenn, who captained the Kit Jones on research trips.
The Kit Jones has been on the Gulf Coast for the last 25 years, performing similar duties for the University of Mississippi.
“To carry students and different scientists that wanted to do research not too far off shore of the Mississippi coast.”
The Kit Jones is responsible for much of what we know about the Georgia coast as a research vessel, and soon it will be able to teach again.
In dry dock for six years and accumulating more expenses than work, the boat was acquired by The Friends of Kit Jones - a McIntosh County group that plans to restore it and place it in downtown Darien as a maritime museum - perhaps as early as next year.
“Our goal is to tell the story, be able to see the boat, and it would be nice to be able to show the interior; how it was built and show the timbers.”
“I feel it’s important for the historic value of the boat. Most boats are built for a single purpose, and the Kit Jones has had very many different iterations and different lives.”
Soon, another one, just off the waters it first sailed, once again a source of information.
"We can be the educators for the youth of the community and possibly the surrounding counties, bring them in as more of an environmental teaching, if you will. It’s a very large part of McIntosh County. It’s a natural complement and an extension to the working waterfront that we still have here in Darien, Georgia.
The Kit Jones also was used as a fire boat by the Coast Guard during World War II and was capsized near Biloxi by Hurricane Katrina. To learn about fundraising efforts to preserve the boat, click here.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.