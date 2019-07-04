Lowcountry families participate in Bluffton Children’s Parade

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WTOC) - What better way for Bluffton to celebrate the Fourth of July than bringing all the little ones of the town together to celebrate? Parade organizers say it’s the best way to show pride.
The Bluffton’s Children Parade kicked the holiday off with many smiles as families in town gathered in Old Town Bluffton for the decades-old tradition. Organizers say there’s more to the holiday than barbecues.
“Well, I thought we should all have something to do on the Fourth of July besides eat watermelon and make hamburgers, so I thought we should have a children’s parade in Bluffton," said parade organizer, Babbie Guscio.
That tradition means something special to the people of Bluffton. In Jillian Atkinson’s case, the parade is a way to see that the community is thankful for her husband’s work.
“These are definitely some of our favorite holidays, especially since he is in the military and everything. It’s very close to home, so it’s a big holiday for us," Atkinson said.
The mother of two gave out flag themed accessories, hoping to spread the excitement to her neighbors.
“Bluffton is such a tight knit community. It’s really special to be a part of things like this.”
If the parade is any indication, Atkinson is definitely right. Families, kids, and even pets were feeling patriotic.
After 25 years, the Bluffton Children’s parade is still going strong, and community leaders can’t wait to see how it grows next year.
