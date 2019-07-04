Savannah hit-and-run victim shares her story

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - So far in 2019, WTOC has reported on at least eight hit and run accidents, with one of those resulting in a fatality on I-95 back in May.
Wednesday, we caught up with a victim who survived. She shared her story with us.
According to the police report, the accident happened at intersection of Liberty and Drayton near the Hitch restaurant and DeSoto Hotel. Even with the crosswalk lights and traffic lights, the victim was still hit. The driver drove away, and police still haven’t been able to track her down.
Hundreds of people use the crosswalks in downtown Savannah each and every day, but for Unique Brown, that daily act almost turned deadly.
“I saw my life flash before my eyes. I was so in shock and just praying that I made it back home to my family," she said.
Brown was walking across the street on her way to her job at the DeSoto Hotel around 7:30 on June 20.
“It was right there at a red light. I was crossing the crosswalk, and the crosswalk was green for me to cross, so I was going across the crosswalk and I don’t know if she was texting or she was drunk or whatever, but I guess she hit the pedal and when she hit the pedal, she bumped me real hard," she said.
Brown suffered a bone bruise and a herniated disk. She can’t lift anything over 20 pounds for the time being, which makes her job at DeSoto and her job as a mom of two more difficult.
“If I’m sitting for too long or if I’m standing for too long, or like, I’m not supposed to lift anything heavy, so if I do try to lift something heavy, it really does hurt. It hurts bad.”
Brown has to go to physical therapy once a week - which her insurance doesn’t fully cover - and after having to take time off work because she was on crutches, it’s an inconvenience she wishes she didn’t have.
“I have to ride the bus to come all the way here every week," she said.
The police report says the driver was a woman in a light blue van or SUV. Brown says she just hopes people can be more accountable for their actions.
“Just get out the car and see if that person is okay. At least pull over, you know? Just come over there and see if they’re okay.”
Brown says she could have to live with pain for the rest of her life because of this incident.
There still has not been an arrest in this case. If you have any information on this accident, you are asked to contact Savannah Police at 912.351.3400.
