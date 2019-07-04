Savannah leaders gather for annual reading of Declaration of Independence

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Local leaders came together Wednesday for an annual Fourth of July event at the Chatham County Courthouse.
Volunteers read the Declaration of Independence on the steps of the courthouse for the eighth year in a row. The event was sponsored by the Savannah Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.
The chairman of the Veterans Council of Chatham County explained why the event is so important.
“Because with some of the things we hear going on today, you need to know from where we came, why we are here, and where we want to go, and whether we want to stay on the same path that our founders set forth for us - and every bit of that is in the Declaration of Independence,” said Doug Andrews.
Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter and Stratton Leopold were among those in attendance, along with judges and prosecutors.
