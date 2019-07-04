Savannah Police make arrests, seize multiple guns, drugs in investigation

July 4, 2019 at 4:39 PM EDT - Updated July 4 at 4:39 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two suspects are facing a plethora of drug-related charges after an investigation resulted in their arrests Thursday.

On July 3 around 5 p.m., officers with Savannah Police’s Violent Crimes Task Force were in the area of the 1200 block of E. 39th Street. Investigative techniques led officers to conduct a search warrant on a home in the area.

As a result of the investigation, 40-year-old Walter Johnson was arrested and charged with trafficking heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of crack, theft by receiving a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and other drug-related offenses.

Twenty-three-year-old Keron Williams was also arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, possession of a drug-related object, and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. He was also served with a warrant for a traffic offense.

“Narcotic sales and the illegal possession of firearms are two things that we cannot continue to tolerate in our community,” Chief Roy Minter said, in a release. “This investigation is one of many we will continue to conduct to combat the violent crime in our community.”

The following items were seized:

  • -two firearms
  • -87.3 grams of heroin
  • -13 grams of marijuana
  • -12.6 grams of cocaine powder
  • -10 grams crack cocaine
  • -one THC gummy
  • -eight oxycodone pills
  • -one pill of amphetamine
  • -one non-prescription pill

