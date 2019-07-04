Savannah Police make arrests, seize multiple guns, drugs in investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two suspects are facing a plethora of drug-related charges after an investigation resulted in their arrests Thursday.
On July 3 around 5 p.m., officers with Savannah Police’s Violent Crimes Task Force were in the area of the 1200 block of E. 39th Street. Investigative techniques led officers to conduct a search warrant on a home in the area.
As a result of the investigation, 40-year-old Walter Johnson was arrested and charged with trafficking heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of crack, theft by receiving a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and other drug-related offenses.
Twenty-three-year-old Keron Williams was also arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, possession of a drug-related object, and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. He was also served with a warrant for a traffic offense.
“Narcotic sales and the illegal possession of firearms are two things that we cannot continue to tolerate in our community,” Chief Roy Minter said, in a release. “This investigation is one of many we will continue to conduct to combat the violent crime in our community.”
The following items were seized:
- -two firearms
- -87.3 grams of heroin
- -13 grams of marijuana
- -12.6 grams of cocaine powder
- -10 grams crack cocaine
- -one THC gummy
- -eight oxycodone pills
- -one pill of amphetamine
- -one non-prescription pill
