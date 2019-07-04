Scattered Storms Independence Day Afternoon, Early Evening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures are in the 70s, under a few clouds, this morning. The morning forecast remains mostly dry as temperatures warm under a mix of sun and clouds.
Plan on a temperature near 90° at noon; peaking in the low to mid-90s this afternoon.
Scattered showers and storms are forecast to develop early in the afternoon and persist through dinner-time; wettest inland. If you have outdoor plans today, keep an especially close eye on the forecast. A storm, or two, may become strong and produce gusty winds, in addition to heavy rain and tons of lightning.
A stagnant weather pattern is developing and persists through the weekend. The forecast features continued warm and muggy conditions with daily scattered showers and storms.
Happy Independence Day,
Cutter